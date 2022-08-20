TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check on dge.tn.nic.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Chennai will release TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 in due course of time. The TN 10th supplementary results when released will be available to candidates on the official site of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in. The result link will also be available to candidates on tnresults.nic.in.

The supplementary examination for Class 10 in the state was conducted from August 2 to August 8, 2022 at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Under 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section, click on 'SSLC Examination'

Submit exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

Download the provisional marksheet and take its print out for future use.

This year TN SSLC result was announced on June 20, 2022. Around 9 lakh students had appeared for the exam out of which the overall pass percentage was 90.1 percent.