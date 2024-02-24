Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    TS Inter hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: How to download TSBIE admit card when out

    Feb 24, 2024 1:39 PM IST
    TS inter hall ticket 2024 Live Updates: Latest updates on TS Inter 1st and 2nd year admit card.
    How to download the TSBIE admit card when released
    How to download the TSBIE admit card when released

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 are awaited. Candidates can get the hall ticket on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once it is available. According to the official notification, the TS Inter 1st year exams will begin on February 28, 2024, while the TS Inter 2nd year exams will begin on February 29, 2024. The exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon....Read More

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams, the release of hall tickets, how to download and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    TS Inter 2024: Exam dates

    1st-year Examinations: Feb 28 to March 18

    2nd- year Examinations: Feb 29 to March 19

    Feb 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST

    TS Inter 2024 : Admit card awaited

    The hall ticket for the 2024 TS Inter Exam is expected. After release, candidates can get the first- and second-year hall tickets via tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Feb 24, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    TS Inter 2024: How to download admit card

    Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the Ts inter 1st and 2nd year admit card link

    Key in your login details

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

    Download the admit card

    Take print for future reference.

    Feb 24, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    TS Inter 2024: Exam timing

    The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

    Feb 24, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    TS Inter 2024: Hall tickets expected soon

    TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates can get the hall ticket on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once it is available.

