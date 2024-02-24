TS Inter hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: How to download TSBIE admit card when out
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 are awaited. Candidates can get the hall ticket on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once it is available. According to the official notification, the TS Inter 1st year exams will begin on February 28, 2024, while the TS Inter 2nd year exams will begin on February 29, 2024. The exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon....Read More
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exams, the release of hall tickets, how to download and more.
TS Inter 2024: Exam dates
1st-year Examinations: Feb 28 to March 18
2nd- year Examinations: Feb 29 to March 19
TS Inter 2024 : Admit card awaited
The hall ticket for the 2024 TS Inter Exam is expected. After release, candidates can get the first- and second-year hall tickets via tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter 2024: How to download admit card
Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Ts inter 1st and 2nd year admit card link
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card
Take print for future reference.
TS Inter 2024: Exam timing
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams will be conducted between 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.
TS Inter 2024: Hall tickets expected soon
TS Inter 1st & 2nd admit cards 2024 are expected to be released soon by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates can get the hall ticket on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once it is available.