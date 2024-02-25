 TSBIE releases hall tickets for Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year exams 2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / TSBIE releases hall tickets for Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year exams 2024

TSBIE releases hall tickets for Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year exams 2024

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 25, 2024 08:13 AM IST

TS Inter Hall Tickers 2024: Students who will appear in these upcoming examinations can visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in and download their admit cards.

TS Inter Hall Tickers 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), along with hall tickets for the bridge course. Students who will appear in these upcoming examinations can visit the board's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and download their admit cards. TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates

TS Inter hall tickets 2024 released (tsbie.cgg.gov.in, screenshot)
TS Inter hall tickets 2024 released (tsbie.cgg.gov.in, screenshot)

To download board exam hall tickets, candidates have to log in to the above-mentioned website with the previous examination hall ticket number and date of birth. Direct links and steps to download have been provided below:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets 2024

Bridge course hall tickets

Intermediate examinations in Telangana will begin on February 28 for first-year students and from February 29 for second-year students. There will be single shifts, starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm.

How to download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024

  1. Go to the board's website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, the three links have been displayed. Select the one you need.
  3. Enter your previous year hall ticket number and date of birth. If appearing for the bridge course, first select 1st or 2nd year and then enter this information.
  4. Click on get hall ticket. Admit cards will be displayed on the next page.
  5. Check and download it.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On