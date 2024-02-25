TSBIE releases hall tickets for Telangana IPE 1st, 2nd year exams 2024

TS Inter Hall Tickers 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), along with hall tickets for the bridge course. Students who will appear in these upcoming examinations can visit the board's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and download their admit cards. TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates TS Inter hall tickets 2024 released (tsbie.cgg.gov.in, screenshot)

To download board exam hall tickets, candidates have to log in to the above-mentioned website with the previous examination hall ticket number and date of birth. Direct links and steps to download have been provided below:

TS Inter 1st year hall tickets 2024

TS Inter 2nd year hall tickets 2024

Bridge course hall tickets

Intermediate examinations in Telangana will begin on February 28 for first-year students and from February 29 for second-year students. There will be single shifts, starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm.

How to download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024