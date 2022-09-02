TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in

The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who took the supplemental test can access their results by visiting the BSE Telangana website at bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from August 1 to August 10, 2022. From 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, the exam was conducted in a single shift.

Official websites to check Telangana board Class 10th Supplementary results are:

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in