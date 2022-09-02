Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in

board exams
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 01:35 PM IST

TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live updates: Telangana 10 Supply Result at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Supply Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who took the supplemental test can access their results by visiting the BSE Telangana website at bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from August 1 to August 10, 2022. From 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, the exam was conducted in a single shift.

Official websites to check Telangana board Class 10th Supplementary results are:

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:35 PM IST

    TS SSC supply results: How many students passed 

    According to reports, 38,477 students over all passed the Class 10 supplementary exam for the TS SSC.

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:18 PM IST

    TS Class 10 Supply Results: How to check result

    To view the results, candidates must enter their roll number and other information.

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

    Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

    Click on TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:14 PM IST

    TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Exam dates

    TS SSC Supplementary exam dates: August 1 to August 20

    TS SSC Supplementary exam time: 9: 30 am to 12: 45

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2022: List of website to check result

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

  • Sep 02, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    TS 10th Supplementary Result 2022: Result declared

    Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has declared TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022.

