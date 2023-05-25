Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for UBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations can check the results through the official site of UBSE and also on HT Portal. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check UBSE results on HT Portal(HT/File Photo)

The direct link for Class 10, 12 will be available on Hindustan Times Education Page. The links given below.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check UBSE results on HT Portal

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

Click on Uttarakhand board page link and then go to Uttarakhand Class 10 or Uttarakhand Class 12 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.