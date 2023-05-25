Home / Education / Board Exams / UK Board 10th Result 2023: 85.17% students pass UBSE Class 10th exam

UK Board 10th Result 2023: 85.17% students pass UBSE Class 10th exam

May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 11:36 AM IST

UK Board 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 85.17% students pass UBSE Class 10th exam.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the results of UBSE 2023 Classes 12 and 10 exams on May 25 at 11 am. Candidates can check their Uttrakhand Board class 10th and 12th results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Direct link to check Class 10 results on HT Portal

Direct link to check Class 12 results on HT Portal

This year a total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams. A total of 132115 students appeared in high school exams and 127324 students appeared in the intermediate exams.

A total of 85.17% students have passed UBSE Class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage of girls is 88.94 percent and boys is 81.48 percent.

Last year a total of 129778 candidates registered for Class 10 exams out of which 127895 candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 99091 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 77.47 percent.

