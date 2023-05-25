UK Board 12th Result 2023 declared: 85.58 % pass Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exam

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the results of UBSE 2023 Classes 12 and 10 exams on May 25. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at uaresults.nic.in or at ubse.uk.gov.in. Apart from the official website the results will be announced at HT Portal. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live. K Board 12th Result 2023 declared(HT file)

This year the overall pass percentage of UK Board 12th results is 85.58 percent. Tanu Chauhan has topped UK 12th with 97.60% or 488/500.

UK Board class 12th result: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the UBSE official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the class 12th result link

Step 3: Key in credintials

Step 4: The result will be available on screen.

Last year a total of 113164 candidates registered for the UK Board Class 12 exam, with 111688 candidates taking the exam. The examination was passed by a total of 92296 applicants. Overall, the pass rate is 82.63 percent. Girls outperformed boys in Class 12 results. Girls' pass percentage was 85.38 %, while boys' percent was 79.74 %.

In year 2022, Diya Rajput topped the UK Board class 12th examination.