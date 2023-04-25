UP 12th Results 2023: 75.52% pass UPMSP Board intermediate exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the Intermediate or class 12th result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. The Up Board results are available on the official website at upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in. For updates follow the UP Board live blog. UPMSP Board intermediate examination released at upresults.nic.in

Here's the direct link to check UP board class 12th results on the HT portal.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates—including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 candidates—have registered for the high school and intermediate exams. 2,22,618 students from the class of 12 did not take the exams.

The overall pass percentage this year is 75.52 percent. Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra tops in Intermediate examination. This year a total of 25,72,002 candidates appeared for the exam of which 14,07,572 candidates were boys and 11,63,430 were girls. This year also girls over performed boys. The paas percent of girls are 83% and the pass percentage of boys are 69.34%.

The UP Board class 10th and 12th evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.