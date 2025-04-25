UP Board 12th Results 2025 announced, here's how to check Class 12 scores at upmsp.edu.in
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the results of UPMSP Class 12 results today, April 25. Students who appeared in the intermediate examinations this year can now check and download their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP Class 12 Results 2025 live updates
Alternatively, the results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in.
The UPMSP Class 12 board examination results were announced at a press conference. Along with the results, board officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list, number of students who passed, and more.
Notably, the UPMSP Class 12 board examination was conducted in two shifts from February 24 to March 12, 2025. While the first shift started at 8.30 AM and continued until 11.45 AM, the second shift began from 2.00 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM.
Meanwhile, candidates can also check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2025 on the Hindustan Times Education page. Students who have appeared for the examination can register themselves first on the portal to get updates about the results.
UPMSP Class 12 results 2025: How to download UP Board 12th results
- Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in
- Click on the results link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the UP Board Class 12 result link.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Check the Class 12 result displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.