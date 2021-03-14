UP Board Exam 2021: Dispatch of answer sheets to all 75 districts begins
- UP Board Exam 2021: For the 2021 exams, a total of 56,03,813 students —29,94,312 of high school and 26,09,501 of intermediate — have registered.
UP Board Exam 2021: The UP Board of Secondary Education has started the process of dispatching answer-sheets to all 75 districts for the board’s high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations-2021 that are set to begin from April 24, officials said.
For the 2021 exams, a total of 56,03,813 students —29,94,312 of high school and 26,09,501 of intermediate — have registered.
Instructions for the appointment of centre managers and invigilators for conducting the exams are also being sent to all the districts.
UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIOSes) to send their recommendations regarding the appointment of the centre managers and the additional centre managers to the divisional joint directors (Education) concerned and the UP Board headquarters, besides the respective regional offices of the board by March 30, the officials added.
The DIOSes have been asked to provide information about the number of exam centres in their districts, centre managers, additional centre managers, class invigilators and other staff members needed along with the count of CCTV cameras at each centre among others, said UP Board officials.
UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla said the DIOSes were also asked to keep a full record of teachers being deputed as class invigilators for the exams.
For performing these duties, the officials have been asked to ensure that in case of a shortage of regular teachers for being deputed, priority should first be given to retired secondary school teachers followed by those from upper primary schools and then primary schools. Teachers, whose wards or kin are appearing in the exams at a centre, were to be kept away from all such duties, the officials explained.
Officials said women invigilators were to be deputed at centres having all girl examinees or if girls were in a majority there.
As for deputing centre managers in government and government-aided and recognised unaided schools, the principals of those very institutions are to be mandatorily be made the centre managers, except for those principals who have been barred from performing all duties by the principals’ council.
