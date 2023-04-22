Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th result date & time
UP Board Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th result date & time

board exams
Updated on Apr 22, 2023 08:25 PM IST

UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th result will be announced soon and can be checked at upresults.nic.in. Latest updates below. 

UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates
UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Results 2023 by April 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. 

The date and time of UPMSP Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 have not been shared by the Board yet. 

This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1. 

The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. Latest updates on result date and time, direct link, results, toppers and others can be checked below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: 58,85,745 students registered for exam

    This year, 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 of Class 10 and 27,69,258 of Class 12, had registered for the exams.

  • Apr 22, 2023 06:55 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Evaluation process ended on April1

    The evaluation process of answer sheets started at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state on March 18 and concluded on April 1.

  • Apr 22, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Around 58 lakh students awaiting results

    Over 58 lakh students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad are awaiting class 10th and class 12th results.

  • Apr 22, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: 58,85,745 candidates registered for exam

    This year, 58,85,745 people registered for the UP board exams. These comprise 27,69,258 Class 12 students and 31,16,487 Class 10 students, respectively.

  • Apr 22, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    UPMSP result 2023: Date and time announcement 

    UP board Class 10 and Class 12 date and time will be announced at least a day ahead. The board will also provide a list of websites where students can check their results.

  • Apr 22, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    UPMSP result 2023: Websites to check

    upresults.nic.in 

    results.upmsp.edu.in.

  • Apr 22, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2023: Exam dates

    Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Class 10 and Class 12 examination was conducted  from February 16, 2023, and ended in March 2023

  • Apr 22, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    UPMSP result: Official websites to check results 

    These are the official websites for UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2023:

    results.upmsp.edu.in.

    upresults.nic.in.

  • Apr 22, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 10th: Details required to check results online 

    UP board Class 10 results can be checked on the official website using roll number and/or other details. Students should keep their board exam admit cards ready.

  • Apr 22, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    UP board result 2023: Result date 

    As per latest information, UP board 10th, 12th results may be announced by April 27, if the Election Commission permits.

    The model code of conduct is in effect for the upcoming civic polls in the state and therefore, EC's permission is required to announce board exam results, UPMSP officials said.

  • Apr 22, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    UP board 10th result: Evaluation of 3.19 crore answer sheets completed

    UPMSP has completed evaluation of 3.19 crore answer sheets under strict surveillance and preparation for announcement of results is underway.

  • Apr 22, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Exam was conducted in two shifts 

    UP Board Class 10, 12 final exams were held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

  • Apr 22, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    UP Board result: Expected by April 27 

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board class 10th and class 12th result by April 27.

  • Apr 22, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    UP board result 2023 check: List of websites 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 22, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    UP board 12th result: 1.43 lakh examiners appointed 

    A total of 1,43,933 examiners this year evaluated a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets for UP Board. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    UP board 10th result 2023: Evaluation dates 

    The evaluation work of answer sheets was started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023 at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state. 

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    UP board result 2023: 4,31,571 students didn't appear for Class 10, 12 exam

    4,31,571 students in total, which includes 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students, did not take the tests.

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    UP board Class 12 result 2023: When will result declare

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad are likely to announce UP Board class 12 result 2023 by April 27 provided the Election Commission (EC) permits so, say Board officials aware of the issue.

  • Apr 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    UP Board class 10 result 2023: What official said about result date 

  • Apr 22, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    UP Board 12th Result 2023: Where to check 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 22, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    UP Board 10th result 2023: How many candidates registered 

    A total of 31,16,487 candidates had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 2,08,953 candidates did not appear for the exam.

  • Apr 22, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    2023 UP Board Results: Exam dates 

    The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12 at various exam centres across the state. 

  • Apr 22, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    UP Board Results 2023: Date and Time 

    UP Board Results 2023 date and time have not been shared by the Board officials yet. The result date and time will be announced and will be shared on the official platforms, says UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla. 

board exam result

