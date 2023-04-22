UP Board Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th result date & time

UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Results 2023 by April 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

The date and time of UPMSP Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 have not been shared by the Board yet.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1.

The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. Latest updates on result date and time, direct link, results, toppers and others can be checked below.

