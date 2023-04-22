UP Board Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th, 12th result date & time
UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th result will be announced soon and can be checked at upresults.nic.in. Latest updates below.
UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Results 2023 by April 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.
The date and time of UPMSP Results 2023 for Class 10, 12 have not been shared by the Board yet.
This year, 58,85,745 candidates had registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process was started on March 18 and ended on April 1.
The Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12. Latest updates on result date and time, direct link, results, toppers and others can be checked below.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 06:55 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 06:07 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 05:01 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 04:02 PM IST
UPMSP result 2023: Date and time announcement
UP board Class 10 and Class 12 date and time will be announced at least a day ahead. The board will also provide a list of websites where students can check their results.
Apr 22, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 03:26 PM IST
UP Board exam 2023: Exam dates
Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Class 10 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 16, 2023, and ended in March 2023
Apr 22, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 02:36 PM IST
UP board result 2023 10th: Details required to check results online
UP board Class 10 results can be checked on the official website using roll number and/or other details. Students should keep their board exam admit cards ready.
Apr 22, 2023 02:03 PM IST
As per latest information, UP board 10th, 12th results may be announced by April 27, if the Election Commission permits.
The model code of conduct is in effect for the upcoming civic polls in the state and therefore, EC's permission is required to announce board exam results, UPMSP officials said.
Apr 22, 2023 01:27 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 12:33 PM IST
UP Board result 2023: Exam was conducted in two shifts
UP Board Class 10, 12 final exams were held in two shifts – the first one from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Apr 22, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Apr 22, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 11:00 AM IST
UP board 12th result: 1.43 lakh examiners appointed
A total of 1,43,933 examiners this year evaluated a total of 3.19 crore answer sheets for UP Board. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of high school for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore answer sheets of intermediate exam for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.
Apr 22, 2023 10:49 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 10:31 AM IST
UP board result 2023: 4,31,571 students didn't appear for Class 10, 12 exam
4,31,571 students in total, which includes 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students, did not take the tests.
Apr 22, 2023 10:16 AM IST
UP Board Result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Apr 22, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST
UP Board class 10 result 2023: What official said about result date
Apr 22, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Apr 22, 2023 09:42 AM IST
