UP Madrasa Board 2025 results declared, 87.66% students passed

UP Madrasa Board 2025 results: The results for UP Madrasa Board 2025 examinations for Munshi / Maulvi (Secondary) and Alim (Senior Secondary) conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council were released on the board's official website www.madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in on Friday afternoon by UP Minority Welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow. This year a total of 88082 students were registered, out of which 68423 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of 66780 registered in Munshi / Maulvi (Secondary) category, 49882 students appeared in the examination, out of which 42439 students were declared successful. (Representative image)(File photo)

In Alim (Senior Secondary), 18541 students out of 21302 appeared, out of which 17544 candidates passed. The total result of Alim category was 94.62%.

Overall, the overall result of this year's exam was 87.66%. Out of 68423, 59983 students were successful, while 8440 were declared unsuccessful. Among the candidates who appeared in the 2025 board examination, there were 33869 boys and 34554 girls.

Those who topped the UP-Madrasa Board exams for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) included Mohammad Aqib from Madrasa Ghazi Masoodul Uloom in Amethi with 89.83%. He was followed by Farhan Raza of Madrasa Mohammadia Faizur Rasool in Kushinagar with 88.33% marks and Shazia Shami of Madrasa Islamia Maktab, Halatpur in Kushinagar with 88.17% marks.

In Alim (Senior Secondary) category the toppers included Furqan Ali of Madrasa Islamia Arabia Taleemul Quran in Moradabad who scored 95% marks, followed by Sidrun Nisha from Madrasa Kaneez Sugar Girls High School in Kushinagar who bagged 94.80% marks and Noman Khan from Al Sagar Fatima Arabic College in Jhansi who bagged 93.80% marks.

On the occasion of the announcement of the result, UP Minority Welfare Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "I congratulate all the students who passed and wish them a bright future. The vision of our PM Narendra Modi for Madrasa students of having Holy Quran in one hand computer in another hand, is being realised by providing quality education to Madrasa students. This is in line with the government's policy 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', modern and scientific education is being promoted along with traditional education in madrasas."

"The state government has ensured transparency through the madrasa portal and all the proceedings of the examination were done online. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is constantly working towards the empowerment of the minority community.

The MoS Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj, Danish Azad Ansari congratulated all the students and said, "The education system in Madrasa has improved. Under the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern education in Madrasas is being continuously improved and this is the reason that Madrasa students are now coming to the forefront and getting employment opportunities. Whatever changes will be made in the curriculum, a presentation has been given to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and soon the Madrasa curriculum will be changed.

The UP-Madrasa Board Registrar RP Singh informed that the exam was conducted at 439 centres in 71 districts across the state. 150 exam centres were monitored live through web casting from Lucknow. The exam was completely transparent and free of cheating. After the results are declared, students can take admission in the university as per their convenience.