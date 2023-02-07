Home / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13, notice here

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13, notice here

board exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13 to the Heads of the Institute. Candidates can check the complete details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will issue WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 on February 13, 2023. The admit card can be collected by the Head of the Institution from the Camp Offices organised by the Board.

As per the official notice, the admit cards of the candidates appearing for the Madhyamik examination will be distributed through respective Camp Offices organised by the Board on February 13 from 11 am to 5 pm. The Heads of the Institution can collect it from the camp offices.

The candidates who will appear for Class 10 board examination in the state can collect the admit card from their schools on and from February 15, 2023.

Incase there is any error or discrepancy in the Admit card, the same shall be brought into the notice of respective Regional Council Offices of the Board, in writing, within February 20, 2023 for necessary correction, failing which no application for such correction will be entertained after the above mentioned date.

The WBBSE Class 10th examination will be conducted from February 23 through March 4. The duration of the examination will be three hours and fifteen minutes will be given for reading the question paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.

Official Notice Here 

