Home / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021 out at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link
WBBSE Board result 2021 result at wbresults.nic.in. here's the direct link(Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)
WBBSE Board result 2021 result at wbresults.nic.in. here's the direct link(Sanchit Khanna/HTfile)
board exams

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021 out at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link

  • WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of the class 10th board exam on July 20. Here's direct link
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:09 AM IST

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results of the class 10th board exams. Candidates can check their WBBSE class 10 exam results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year due to the Covisd 19 situation in the country the Class 10 or Madhyamik exams were cancelled by the state government.

Direct link to check the WBBSE class 10th result

The result was announced around 9 am in a press conference conducted by the Board at the meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector-II, Kolkata-700091.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2021

Visit the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for results

Key in your credentials and login

The WBBSE class 10th Result 2021 will appear on the display screen

Download and take a print out

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbbse class 10 results wbbse board result wbbse result board exams 2021 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.