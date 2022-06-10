West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS Result 2022 shortly. The West Bengal Class 12 Result will be available to candidates after declaration on HT Portal along with other official websites.

The direct link to check on HT Portal will be available soon after declaration. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result through HT Portal by following these simple steps given below. West Bengal Class 12 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result on HT Portal

<strong>Official Link to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result&nbsp;</strong>

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: How to check West Bengal Class 12 Result on HT Portal

Visit Hindustan Times website on hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the page.

Now press Board exam page where the West Bengal Class 12 result link will be available.

Click on Class 12 result link and enter the login details.

Fill in the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBCHSE.