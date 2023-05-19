Home / Education / Board Exams / West Bengal 10th Result 2023: How, where to check WB Madhyamik Results

West Bengal 10th Result 2023: How, where to check WB Madhyamik Results

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2023

West Bengal 10th Result 2023 has been declared. How and where to check results is given below.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared West Bengal 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 Madhyamik board examination in the state can check their respective results on the official site of WBBSE. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live

West Bengal 10th Result 2023: How, where to check WB Madhyamik Results(PTI/File)
West Bengal 10th Result 2023: How, where to check WB Madhyamik Results(PTI/File)

WB 10th result 2023 on official website

List of Websites

· wbbse.wb.gov.in

· wbresults.nic.in

· hindustantimes.com

West Bengal 10th Result 2023: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Class 10 board result.

· Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

· Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for WB 10th Examination 2023. The Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023 at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.

