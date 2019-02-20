Boards 2019: JAC Jharkhand board exams today, 7.57 lakh students to appear

Over 7.57 lakh students would take the matriculation (Class X) and intermediate (Class XII) examinations across 1395 centres under vigilance of CCTV cameras from Wednesday.

Conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the examinations will be conducted in two sittings. The matric examination will be held in the first sitting, the intermediate in the second sitting.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that altogether 4,41,274 students would appear for the matric exams in 937 centres, while 3,15,835 students would take the intermediate examinations in 458 centres.

The matric exams will begin with the home science paper and conclude with the mathematics paper on March 9. The inter exams will start with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

JAC officials on Tuesday were busy making last minute preparations for the two major examinations. “We reviewed if CCTVs were installed in classrooms, question paper and answer sheets reached in place today,” said JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh

The CCTVs cameras are being installed largely this year across the centres to stop unfair means practices during the examination. Over 1688 CCTVs cameras were installed only in Ranchi’s examination centres. A total of 87 examination centres were created in the capital Ranchi. The footages that would generate from the cameras would be monitored at a control room in centre superintendent’s cell.

JAC has asked deputy commissioners of districts to ensure adequate security forces to conduct free and fair examination. The team of invigilators will be responsible for conducting peaceful examinations in their respective centres

Mobile phones would be banned for all in the examination centres. Neither students nor invigilators would be allowed to use mobile phones in the centre, officials said.

In a bid to prevent cheating during the examinations, checking will be conducted at two levels: students will be checked properly before their entry into the examination centre; and again before their entry into the classroom.

This was the first year when all examination procedures, right from registration to the issuance of admit cards, were been done online. The helpline numbers were also offered by the JAC to help students to get all kinds of assistance related to the examination or even the subjects.

Examinees, on Tuesday, made their last minute efforts to score good in the examinations. Sandip Kumar, a class-12 student, said, “I am prepared for the examinations and hoping it would be good. I have worked hard on model questions.”

Examinees

7,57,109 examinees in total for both matriculation and intermediate examinations

4,41,274 examinees to appear for matric

3, 15, 835 examinees to take intermediate examinations

Examination Centres

1,395 Centres in total for both levels of examinations across the state

937 Centres for matriculation examination

458 Centres for intermediate examination

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:52 IST