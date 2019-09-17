Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019: 52 vacancies on offer, last date to apply is October 1

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:05 IST

The Bombay High court has invited applications for the recruitment of Law clerk on contract basis. Candidates interested and eligible can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before October 1, 2019 till 5 pm.

Here’s the direct link to download the application form.

Total number of vacancy available for Bombay High Court job

Law Clerk: 52 posts

Eligibility criteria:

1.Fresh Law Graduates who have passed the final LLB examination in the first attempt with minimum of 55% marks or Candidates possessing a Post Graduate Degree in Law.

2.The High Court may consider giving preference to candidates holding a PG Degree in Law.

3.Candidates must have basic knowledge in the use of Computers/Laptop and software relating to case laws.

Selection process:

•Eligible candidates will have to appear for a personal interview at the High Court, Bombay at their own cost on the date and time to be notified.

•Selection shall be based on merit. The list of selected candidates shall be subject to the approval of the Honourable Chief Justice.

Pay Scale:

Each Law Clerk will be paid a consolidated amount of Rs. 20,000 per month as Stipend.

