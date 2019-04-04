BPSC 30th Judicial Services main exam from June 7, check important dates and latest announcement here

BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the dates for conducting its 30th judicial services main exam 2019.

According to an official notice issued by BPSC, the judicial services main exam will be conducted from June 7 to 11. However, the dates are said to be tentative as of now. The notice also reads that the dates are subject to change.

A detailed notice regarding the exam date sheet and timing will be issued shortly by BPSC confirming the final exam dates. Candidates are advised to keep checking the latest updates on BPSC at its official website.

BPSC has already declared the result of prelims exam for judicial services that was held on November 27 and 28. A total of 3704 candidates are eligible for BPSC 30th Judicial Services main exam.

Candidates can check the additional result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the additional result link for Judicial Service exams on the homepage

A PDF file will open where roll number of all the additional candidates will be displayed.

Click here to check more details of the BPSC judicial services result

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 08:28 IST