BPSC 31st judicial services exam 2020: Registration process begins, here’s how to apply

BPSC 31st judicial services competitive exam 2020: Online registration process begins today. Here’s how to register online. Check educational qualification, exam pattern and full details here.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:42 IST
Bihar judicial services exam 2020 registration
Bihar judicial services exam 2020 registration(BPSC)
         

BPSC judicial services registration 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for 31st judicial services competitive exam 2020. Aspirants can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in before March 28, 2020. There are a total of 221 vacancies which will be filled through this exam.

Candidates will be able to apply for the post, a day after the registration process is complete. The online application link will be activated the next day at 11 am after the candidate has successfully registered for the exam.

The last date to register is March 28 while the last date to deposit the application fee is April 3 and the last date to apply is April 13.

Earlier on March 9, BPSC had released the official notification for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Exam. Candidates who have a law degree from a recognised university/ college can apply for the posts.

Exam Pattern:

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of two sections including general studies and law paper carrying 100 and 150 marks, respectively. The main exam will comprise of four compulsory papers and three optional papers.

The four compulsory papers include general knowledge including current affair, elementary general science, general Hindi, general English, law of evidence and procedure carrying a total of 600 marks. There will be five optional papers out of which the candidates will have to chose three. The five papers include Constitutional and Administrative Law of India, Hindu Law and Muhammadan Law, Law of transfer of properties- principals of equity- law of trust and specific relief, Law of Contracts and Torts, Commercial Law. Each paper will carry 150 marks. The syllabus of each paper is provided on the official website of BPSC.

Aspirants should be of more than 22 years on August 1, 2019 and less than 35 years as on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for women and certain other category candidates which can be checked in the official notification.

How to apply for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Exam:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on Apply online tab given at the left side of the page

Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application link

A new page will open

Click on the ‘Apply online’ link given beside the BPSC 31st judicial services competitive exam Advt 04/2020

A registration form will open

Fill in the required details and submit

The online application link will be activated the next day at 11 am

Login by using your registration number and other credentials

Fill in your application form

Deposit your application fee and submit

Direct link to apply online

Check official notification here

