BPSC 63rd cutoff row: ‘Seat allotment on basis of merit list, candidature preference’

Amid controversy after cut-off marks for the backward classes (BC) were found to be higher than for the unreserved or general category in the merit list published for the 63rd combined competitive examination a few days ago, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has clarified that the selection of candidates and allotment of seats were done in accordance with their merit and preference.

Regarding higher cut-off marks for the backward classes (BC) than the unreserved category, the Commission said it went up slightly as the BC candidates had to be adjusted under the unreserved category and their choice of posts.

According to a press statement issued by the BPSC, 168 of the total 355 posts were for unreserved category while 27 seats were allocated to the BC. Those of the BC category candidates who attained higher marks were adjusted in the unreserved category.

Confusion among the candidates prevailed after the BPSC released the category-wise cut-off marks along with the final results. A senior official of the BPSC said the cut-off marks in BC category went up as they had to be adjusted against the unreserved category for their appointment as labour enforcement officer (LEO), which had only one seat reserved for the BC.

The cut-off marks declared for the BC category was 595, whereas it was 588 for the unreserved category. This has led to major confusion among the candidates, which the BPSC officials clarified was a normal process when candidates of other categories are adjusted in the unreserved category.

“The lone reserved seat for BC for appointment as the LEO was allotted to the freedom fighter’s kin quota. Some of the BC candidates had to be adjusted in the LEO even though there was only one seat reserved for the same category,” added the BPSC officer.

A total of 10 male candidates of the BC category and seven of general candidates were allotted the post of LEO against the unreserved category.

BPSC examination controller Amarendra Kumar said of the total 355 seats, 168 seats were allotted to unreserved category, including 52 female candidates and 27 seats were allotted to BC, including five female candidates. “Of the 123 posts of LEO, 42 seats were allotted to unreserved category, which included 14 female candidates,” he said.

After merit serial number 182 and till 227, male candidates of BC and general category were allotted LEO posts against the unreserved category, Kumar added.

Total posts: 355

Unreserved category: 168 seats

Backward classes: 27 seats

Cut-off marks

Unreserved category: 588

Backward Classes: 595

