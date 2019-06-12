BPSC 64th civil services main exam date sheet released, exam from July 12 to 16. Details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct its 64th civil services main examination from July 12 to 16. BPSC has released the date sheet for the same on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC civil services main exam will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 15 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from one week before the exam. Candidates are required to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam centre.

The BPSC 64th combined civil services main exams will begin with general Hindi paper on July 12 followed by general science (GS) paper I and paper II on July 13 and 14, respectively. Exam for the elective paper will be conducted on July 16.

Check BPSC official notice here

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 07:46 IST