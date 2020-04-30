e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: Registration process begins on May 4

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: Registration process begins on May 4

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in for the position of Assistant Engineer jobs in Bihar after the registration process begins from May 4, 2020.

Apr 30, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bihar Public Service Commission BPSC) on Thursday released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical) in the state on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in for the position of Assistant Engineer jobs in Bihar after the registration process begins from May 4, 2020. The online registration process will conclude on May 18, 2020. However, the candidates can submit their application fee until May 25. The candidates can apply for the positions till June 2, 2020.

After applying, a hard copy of the application has to be sent along with the required documents to the commission’s office. The last date to receive a hard copy of the form with all the required documents by post is 5pm on June 10.

Educational qualification:

A candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from AICTE approved university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

