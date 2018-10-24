BPSC civil judge exam postponed, check new dates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled the examination of Bihar civil judge PCS J to November 27 and 28. Earlier, the date of preliminary examination was November 25.

BPSC on its official website issued a notification on Tuesday that reads, “Due to unavoidable reasons, the combined preliminary examination of 30th Bihar judicial services that was to be held on November 25 is rescheduled to November 27 and 28 for second sitting. Detailed programme of the examination shall be uploaded on the website shortly.”

Application process for the examination was held between September 11 and October 1. There are total 349 vacancies that include 175 for general category, 42 for OBC, 73 for EBC, 56 for SC and three for ST.

