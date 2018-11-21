BPSC Civil Services 2018: Prelims exam dates announced, check here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date of 64th combined preliminary competitive examination for civil services 2018. The examination will be conducted on December 16.

Click here to check the official notification.

The examination will be conducted in one sitting between 12 noon and 2 pm across the state. The examination will be conducted at 808 exam centers over 35 districts of Bihar.

The commission had invited applications to fill 1255 posts, including 571 posts of Revenue officer, 233 posts of supply inspector and 40 posts in Bihar Police Service through a notification on August 3 that ended on September 10.

The examination will comprise of three phases- Preliminary, Main and Interview. The prelims examination will have general studies paper carrying 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The main examination carrying 300 marks will comprise of subjects- Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The exam will be of 3 hours. Interview will carry 150 marks.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 09:35 IST