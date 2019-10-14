e-paper
Monday, Oct 14, 2019

BPSC Final Results 2019: Bihar PCS 63rd civil service result declared, Shriyansh Tiwari tops

BPSC Final Results 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday declared the final results of 63rd combined competitive examination.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:43 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Final Results 2019: Shriyansh Tiwari has topped the exam while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil are on the second place and third place on the merit list.
BPSC Final Results 2019: Shriyansh Tiwari has topped the exam while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil are on the second place and third place on the merit list.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday declared the final results of 63rd combined competitive examination. Shriyansh Tiwari has topped the exam while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil are on the second and third place respectively on the merit list.

Shriyansh Tiwari and Meraj Jamil have got the Bihar Administrative Service, while Anuraj Kumar has been selected for Bihar Police Service.

Out of the 924 candidates who qualified in the mains, 824 appeared for the interview. Some of the candidates who did not present the certificates as claimed by them during filling of the form, could not be considered. BPSC has declared 355 candidates successful on the basis of the marks scored by them in the mains and the interview.

The interview of BPSC 63rd combined competitive examination was held from August 27 to September 15, 2019. The BPSC main examination was held on January 12 and January 13, January 15 and January 17, 2019.

How to check the BPSC 63rd final result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘ Final Results: 63rd Combined Competitive Examination’

3) A Pdf page containing list of successful candidates, their roll number and merit serial will appear on the screen

4) Take a print out and download

BPSC has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates. The marks of the candidates who appeared in the main examination will be released on the official website of the commission.

 

Note: Visit BPSC’s official website regularly for latest news and updates.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:34 IST

