BPSC lecturer result 2016 declared, check merit list here
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of lecturer recruitment exam 2016 on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 145 candidates have passed the exam.education Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:02 IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of lecturer recruitment exam 2016 on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The commission has announced the final result of 145 candidates against 147 vacancies. BPSC had called 437 candidates for the interview that was conducted from December 9 to January 4, 2020. BPSC had invited applications for 147 vacancies for the post of lecturers in various subjects including English, Hindi, botany, physics, chemistry, zoology, social science, maithili, bangali and mathematics in the year 2016.
Candidates can now check the final merit list online.
How to check BPSC lecturer merit list;
Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Final Results: For the post of Lecturers of various subjects in Govt. Training Colleges under Education Dept, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2016)
A PDF file will open
Find your name in the merit list.