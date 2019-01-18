BPSC question paper for mains History exam, expert comment

The 63rd Bihar Public Service Commission main examination was concluded on Thursday, January 17, 2019. Every year lakhs of candidates appear in the BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) from all over India.

The exam on Thursday was held for the optional papers.

According to an expert Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool who is a specialist in History said, “The questions of History were set in context of both, past and present era. Candidates who had prepared from NCERT and related it with the present era will score good marks. Candidates who know about the history of Bihar and India in-depth and have presented it nicely in their answers will qualify.”

BPSC prelims examination was held on July 1 at 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of the state. A total of 90,697 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 4,257 were declared successful.

Check History question paper here:

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 10:39 IST