e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC postpones Assistant Engineer recruitment exam 2020, check details

BPSC postpones Assistant Engineer recruitment exam 2020, check details

The commission will be releasing the new dates for the recruitment exams soon on its official website.

education Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (PTI file)
Representational image. (PTI file)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday postponed the BPSC Assistant Engineer 2020 exam for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers in Bihar state services. A notification regarding this has also been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notice, the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam which was scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14, and BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) exam which was scheduled to be conducted on July 16 and 17 has been postponed.

The commission will be releasing the new dates for the recruitment exams soon on its official website.

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 vacancies of Civil Engineers. BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) recruitment 2020 began in April 2020 to fill 255 vacancies of Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
LIVE: Trump again blames China for ‘great damage to the US, world’
LIVE: Trump again blames China for ‘great damage to the US, world’
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In