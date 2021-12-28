e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

BPSC prelims exam candidates protest alleged paper leak in Aurangabad

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Aurangabad
BPSC prelims exam.
BPSC prelims exam.(PTI file )
         

The students appearing for the Bihar Public Service Commission examination staged a protest at an examination centre in Aurangabad over an alleged paper leak on Sunday.

As per Saurabh Jorawal, District Commissioner (DM), Aurangabad, the students staged the protest after the seal of the question paper was allegedly broken before the distribution of the paper.

“There’re 18 centres here. In one centre students alleged that seal of the question paper was broken. We tried to pacify the protesting students but when they did not listen. We have asked them to give a written complaint. We’re probing the matter,” said the DM.

He said that a committee has been formed under Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to look into the matter, and added that the administration has asked the centre incharge to submit a detailed report about the matter.

When asked if the examination will be cancelled in view of the allegations, Jorawal said the cancellation of the examination is not under his jurisdiction, and he will forward the report of his investigation to the higher authorities.

tags
top news
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
Cold wave likely from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
Oxford vaccine may get govt nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
PM Modi to flag off 100th Kisan Rail today as anti-farm law protests enter day 33
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
Will snatch Rae Bareli as well in 2024: Smiti Irani warns Congress
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In