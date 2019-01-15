BPSC question paper for mains GS 2 exam and expert analysis

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday conducted General Studies Paper 2 of the 63rd Mains Combined Competitive Examination.

According to expert Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool, Patna, the special feature of this examination was that the question asked on Indian Constitution, Indian economy, Indian geography and environmental sciences were all connected to the recent developments. In his opinion candidates who have studies on the the basis of the NCERT pattern and connected what they studies to the present context are expected to have performed well. He further said that candidates who studies the current affairs of the last one year in the field of economics, politics, geography and science must have done well.

BPSC prelims examination was held on July 1 at 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of the state. A total of 90,697 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 4,257 were declared successful.

Here is the question paper for BPSC main General Studies Paper 2:

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 19:18 IST