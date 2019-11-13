BSEB Bihar Board 2020 10th, 12th second dummy admit card to release on November 14

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:34 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the second dummy admit card tomorrow, on November 14, 2019. Students will be able to make corrections in the admit card before November 20. Candidates can download their inter dummy admit cards online at bsebinteredu.in from tomorrow.

The class 10th dummy admit card will be released on www.biharboard.online.

BSEB had earlier released the first dummy admit card on September 19. After the students made corrections in the first one, the second dummy admit card will be released tomorrow after which the final admit card will be issued.

Principals of the school will download the admit cards for their students. Students can also download their dummy admit card on their own using their roll code, registration number and date of birth online.

Students are advised to make the required corrections in the admit card and submit one photo copy to the institution and the other should be kept with the students after getting it signed and stamped by the principal.

The dummy admit card allows the candidates to check any error in the same. Candidates are given a chance to get the corrections done in the admit card before the final admit card is issued.

Any error in the spelling or name of the candidate, parents’ name etc will be rectified after the candidate informs the principal of his/her respective institution.

The BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be held from February 17 to February 25, 2020. Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 3 to February 13.