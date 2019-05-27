BSEB: Bihar Board inter exam pattern changed. Read full details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made three major changes in the pattern for intermediate exam that will be followed from 2019-21 session.

Students will now be able to chose two language subjects of their choice. Earlier, Paper 1 had NRB- Hindi (50 Marks) and MB (Alternative English/Maithili/Urdu) (50 Marks) while in paper 2 students had to chose among subjects like English, Hindi, Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Arabic or Persian. With this pattern, students were allowed to chose English or Hindi in both the papers that created confusion and repetition.

In a press conference, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor informed that the BSEB board constituted a committee and studied the patterns of other state boards and CBSE and decided to make certain changes.

From this year, students will have to chose Hindi or English in paper 1 that will be of 100 marks and in paper 2 they can choose any of the 12 languages given as option. But, they will not be allowed to chose the same subject in both the paper. Both the language paper will carry 100 marks each.

From this session, students will get an option to chose sixth paper. Earlier, there were only five papers carrying a total marks of 500. These five papers included paper 1 (language), paper 2 (language), three compulsory subjects of the selected streams (arts, science, commerce). From this year, students can chose a sixth paper related to the particular stream or any of the 12 languages as an additional subject.

For example, arts students can chose history, political science, geography as the main subjects and psychology or philosophy or sociology etc as the additional sixth subject. Students can also chose among any of the 12 language subjects as the sixth paper but the language selected in paper 1 or 2 should not be repeated in the sixth paper.

This will also allow the science stream students to chose Biology as the sixth paper even if they have PCM- physics, chemistry, mathematics as main papers. Earlier, science students were allowed to chose between multimedia, maths and computer science as the additional paper. Now, biology has been added to the list.

The third change made by BSEB focuses on increasing the pass percentage of the board and decreasing the chances of a student failing the exam.

With the introduction of sixth paper (additional subject) if a student fails in any one of the papers, the marks of sixth paper will be evaluated as main subject.

First Published: May 27, 2019 08:55 IST