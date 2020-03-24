e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board inter results 2020 declared, girls outshine boys in all streams

BSEB Bihar Board inter results 2020 declared, girls outshine boys in all streams

BSEB Bihar Board inter results 2020: Girls outsmarted the boys in all streams with overall success rate of 82.62% as compared to 71.68% of the boys.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:29 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
BSEB intermediate result 2020: Girls outperform boys
BSEB intermediate result 2020: Girls outperform boys(PTI)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced the results of intermediate examination. Candidates can check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Neha Kumari, who scored 95.2%, topped the Science stream, while Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks and were declared the toppers in commerce stream. Sakshy Kumari procured 94.80% in Arts streams. The BSEB had conducted the intermediate examination between February 3 and 13.

Read More: Bihar Board intermediate 2020 results out, 80.44% pass

The overall passing percentage of girl students is 82.62% which is 4.01 percent more than boys.

