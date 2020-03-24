BSEB Bihar Board inter results 2020 declared, girls outshine boys in all streams

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:29 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced the results of intermediate examination. Candidates can check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Neha Kumari, who scored 95.2%, topped the Science stream, while Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary and Kausar Fatma got 95.2% marks and were declared the toppers in commerce stream. Sakshy Kumari procured 94.80% in Arts streams. The BSEB had conducted the intermediate examination between February 3 and 13.

The overall passing percentage of girl students is 82.62% which is 4.01 percent more than boys.