Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 direct links to check scores of arts, science, commerce online

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:12 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the result of the class 12th intermediate board examination on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination can check their results online by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.

Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 live updates here

The Bihar Board had conducted the BSEB intermediate examination from February 3 to 13, 2020, at various centres spread across Bihar. A total of 12,04,834 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 969159 candidates passed the exam making a total pass percentage of 80.44.

In commerce, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary have topped with 476 marks, which is 95.2% while in arts, Sakshy Kumari has topped. She scored 474 marks out of 500 which is 94.80%. In science, Neha Kumari has bagged the first rank by securing 476 marks out of 500 which is 95.2%. Check BSEB Bihar Board 12th topper list 2020 here.

In a recent update, the board has said that the results are still uploading and will be available by 10 pm.

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Commerce results 2020

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Arts results 2020

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Science results 2020

Alternatively, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their Bihar Board results 2020 online.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its print out for future references.