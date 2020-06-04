e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSEH Haryana 10th result 2020 on June 8: How to check results online

BSEH Haryana 10th result 2020 on June 8: How to check results online

HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2020: BSEH will declare the Haryana Board class 10th results on June 8. The BSEH the result will be declared for four key subjects including English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi exams. Here’s how to check result.

education Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hin
BSEH Haryana Board 10th result 2020
BSEH Haryana Board 10th result 2020(HT file)
         

Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Haryana Board class 10th results on June 8. According to BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh, the result will be declared for four key subjects including English, mathematics, social sciences and Hindi exams. Rest of the exams are still pending.

BSEH had postponed the exams for class 10 and 12 on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 7.41 lakh students have enrolled for class 10 and 12 board exams this time in Haryana.

How to check BSEH Haryana Class 10th result online:

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

Click on ‘Exam Result’ link

A result portal will appear

Chose 10th regular March 2020 result from the dropdown list

Key in your roll number and submit

Your BSEH class 10th result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In