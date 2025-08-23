Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will close the application process for Constable (Tradesman) posts on August 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 3588 posts, direct link here(PTI/Representational)

This recruitment drive will fill up 3588 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on last date of online application.

The recruitment will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

The written examination will be conducted at the various Examination Centres through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or OMR-based answer sheets. OMR answer sheets will be rejected if mandatory fields/ovals like Name, Roll Number, Sex, Category, Question Booklet series code, Name of Trade, etc. are unfilled or wrongly filled.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

2. Click on BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to Un-reserved(UR), EWS category or OBC category applying for recruitment to the posts shall have to deposit Rs. 100/- as examination fee plus Rs. 50/- plus 18% GST service charges levied by Common Service Centre (CSC) through net banking, credit/ debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.