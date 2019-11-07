BSF Head Constable Result 2019 declared for Radio Operator, Radio Mechanic exam at bsf.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:31 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result of Head Constable Radio Operator (HC/RO) and Head Constable Radio Mechanic examination 2019. The BSF Head Constable Radio Operator and Head Constable Radio Mechanic examination 2019 was held on September 22.

Candidates who had appeared in the OMR based screening test can check their results by visiting the official website of Border Security Force at bsf.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check the result of BSF Head Constable Radio Operator exam 2019

Here is the direct link to check the result of BSF Head Constable Radio Mechanic exam 2019

The roll number of the candidates who have cleared the exam has been released on the pdf page containing the results. A total of 12,262 candidates have qualified in the exam out of which 3,170 have qualified for the post of HC/RO and 9,092 have qualified for the post of HC/RM). The examination was held at 18 recruitment centres of BSF.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible for appearing in the PST/PET/Documentation which will be held from December 2 onwards. Candidates should carry copy of their online application forms, old admit card, valid ID proof, original educational/academic/domicile/caste certificates and other supporting documents, if any and 3 recent passport size photographs.