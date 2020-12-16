e-paper
BSSC inter level mains admit card released at bssc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download

BSSC inter level mains admit card released at bssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for 1st inter level combined competitive main examination 2014 on the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSSC inter mains admit card out
BSSC inter mains admit card out
         

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for 1st inter level combined competitive main examination 2014. Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam and successfully submitted the application form for appearing in the main exam can download their BSSC admit card from the official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

The BSSC 1st inter level main exam will be held on December 25. Candidates can download their admit card and Form 12 by logging in using their registration number and password on the official website.

Direct link to download

How to download BSSC main admit card 2014:

1) Visit the official website of BSSC - bssc.bih.nic.in

2) On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads“Admit Card - Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam- 2014”.

3) A new page will appear, key in your BSSC Inter CC application number, date of birth, security pin and click on login.

4) Your BSSC Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download and take its printout for future reference.

