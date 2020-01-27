BSTET admit card 2020: Bihar STET exam tomorrow, download hall tickets

education

Bihar Secondary Teacher’s eligibility test is scheduled to be held tomorrow, January 28, 2020, in two shifts, at various examination centres spread across the state. The admit card for which had been issued by the Bihar School Examination Board on January 17, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download the admit card for Bihar STET 2020 exam online at bsebstet2019.in.

There are a total of 25270 vacancies for teachers of classes 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of classes 11 and 12.

Bihar STET: Exam Timing

The BSTET will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm while paper 2 will be conducted in the evening shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should report at the centre one hour before the commencement of the exam.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘STET admit card’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.