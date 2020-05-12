e-paper
Home / Education / BTSC Specialist medical officer recruitment exam results declared, get direct link

BTSC Specialist medical officer recruitment exam results declared, get direct link

The commission has declared the Specialist Medical Officer result for the Physician, Skin, Eye, Radiologist, ENT, Microbiology, Pathology, and Psychiatrist posts.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 17:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has announced the result of Specialist Medical Officer recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their results online at pariksha.nic.in.

The commission has declared the Specialist Medical Officer result for the Physician, Skin, Eye, Radiologist, ENT, Microbiology, Pathology, and Psychiatrist posts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6437 vacancies of Specialist Medical Officer posts.

Here are the direct links to check the results of the following:

• Physician

• Skin

• Eye

• Radiologist

• ENT

• Microbiology

• Pathology

• Psychiatrist

