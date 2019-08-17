Calicut University declares results of revaluation exam for 5th, 6th semester
Calicut University has declared the revaluation result for undergraduate courses including BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS) for 5th and 6th semester examination.education Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:02 IST
Candidates can check their results on the official website at uoc.ac.in or click on the direct link given below.
Moreover, the university has also declared the results for 3rd Semester of MSc Radiation Physics (CCSS) Examination 1/2019 and 3rd semester of BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP, BTTM, AFSAL UL ULAMA (CUCBCSS) UG EXAMINATION 11/2018.
Calicut University Revaluation Result 2019: How To Check
Click on the direct link to check Calicut University revaluation results 2019
Click on the link that reads
Revaluation result of V Semester BA,AFU,BSW,BVC,BTTM,BTFP (CUCBCSS) UG Examianation 11/2018
or
Revaluation result of VI Semester BA,AFU,BSW (CUCBCSS) UG Examianation 04/2019
Enter the registration number and captcha code
Submit the details
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Aug 17, 2019 10:41 IST