Calicut University declares results of revaluation exam for 5th, 6th semester

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:02 IST

Calicut University has declared the revaluation result for undergraduate courses including BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS) for 5th and 6th semester examination.

Candidates can check their results on the official website at uoc.ac.in or click on the direct link given below.

Moreover, the university has also declared the results for 3rd Semester of MSc Radiation Physics (CCSS) Examination 1/2019 and 3rd semester of BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP, BTTM, AFSAL UL ULAMA (CUCBCSS) UG EXAMINATION 11/2018.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2019: How To Check

Click on the direct link to check Calicut University revaluation results 2019

Click on the link that reads

Revaluation result of V Semester BA,AFU,BSW,BVC,BTTM,BTFP (CUCBCSS) UG Examianation 11/2018

or

Revaluation result of VI Semester BA,AFU,BSW (CUCBCSS) UG Examianation 04/2019

Enter the registration number and captcha code

Submit the details

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 10:41 IST