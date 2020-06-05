e-paper
Cancel CBSE, ICSE exams scheduled for July, says Shiv Sena’s student wing

On June 3, the state government wrote to the heads of these boards requesting them not to conduct exams in July as per the schedule and push them further or to mark students on the basis of their internal evaluation for the entire year.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:37 IST
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Shiv Sena’s student wing Yuva Sena has written to the heads of CBSE and ICSE boards demanding the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams in Maharashtra, which are scheduled to take place in the month of July.

“Students are under a lot of stress due to the current crisis and rescheduling exams is only going to add to the pressure. We have requested both the boards to cancel the remaining papers and mark students on the basis of their previous performance in internal assessments,” said Sainath Durge, core team member of Yuva Sena.

On June 3, the state government wrote to the heads of these boards requesting them not to conduct exams in July as per the schedule and push them further or to mark students on the basis of their internal evaluation for the entire year.

While 8 papers of ISC(Class 12) have been rescheduled, 6 papers of ICSE(Class 10) have been pushed further. As per the board’s revised schedule, the papers for ICSE would now be held between July 2 and 12 while ISC exams would be held between July 1 and 14. Similarly, CBSE announced that all the remaining papers for Class 12 would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Parents said that it would be fair to cancel exams altogether. “Especially in a city like Mumbai , the risk would remain for the next few months and we don’t want children to take all that stress,” said a parent from Andheri.

On Saturday officials of the state government and heads of both boards would meet virtually to arrive at a decision in this regard.

