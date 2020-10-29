e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Candidate who got 99.8% marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

Candidate who got 99.8% marks in JEE held for using proxy in exam

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Guwahati
         

A candidate for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains, who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam and secured 99.8 per cent marks, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

His doctor father and three other accomplices were also apprehended in this connection.

The arrests were made after a complaint was lodged with the police alleging that the candidate did not appear for the test held on September 5 and someone else had written the examination on his behalf at a centre in Guwahati, police said.

A person identified as Mitradev Sharma lodged the complaint on October 23.

He said that the candidate scored 99.8 per cent in the JEE-Mains, an entrance examination for admission to engineering colleges.

The police constituted a special investigation team to probe the allegation and the five were arrested subsequently.

The police did not divulge the role of the three persons, who were nabbed besides the candidate and his father, in the incident.

The candidate admitted this fraud to a friend during a phone call which was recorded, police said.

However, the connection between the friend and the complainant was also not clear.

Sharma alleged that on the day of the exam, the candidate entered the specified centre at Borjhar area, but came out after completing the biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator and another person wrote the exam.

It was also alleged that a private coaching institute in Guwahati was involved in the incident.

The police have approached the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test across the country, and sought information related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigations

top news
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
‘Demonstrate neutrality’: Congress welcomes Facebook’s India leadership change
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
India ‘strongly deplores’ attacks on Macron for tough stance on radical Islam
Twitter tenders apology over Leh map fiasco: Report
Twitter tenders apology over Leh map fiasco: Report
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; PM Modi condoles death
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; PM Modi condoles death
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
BSP’s Mayawati suspends 7 MLAs day after they met Akhilesh Yadav
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
‘President Trump knows he needs India…’: US State Department’s Spokesperson
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In