Carmel high school student bags top prize in painting

education

Aug 31, 2019

Anumeha Anand, student of Carmel High School, Patna, was adjudged overall winner of the second Shyama Prasad memorial inter-school painting competition, organised at St Xavier’s High School on Friday.

A student of class 10, Anand won the Prof Ram Narain Pandey memorial judges’ choice award for overall best performance. Nirmala Pandey, wife of the late Prof Pandey, gave away the award to the talented girl.

Sangeeta Pahan, a class 7 student of Sister Nivedita Balika Vidyalaya, Patna, and Rakshita Singh of class 9, studying in Notre Dame Academy, Patna, won the first prize in category ‘A’ and category ‘B’, respectively. While category ‘A’ was for students of classes 6 and 7, category ‘B’ had participants of classes 8, 9 and 10.

Aug 31, 2019