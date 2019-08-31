e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Carmel high school student bags top prize in painting

A student of class 10, Anand won the Prof Ram Narain Pandey memorial judges’ choice award for overall best performance.

education Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:23 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
         

Anumeha Anand, student of Carmel High School, Patna, was adjudged overall winner of the second Shyama Prasad memorial inter-school painting competition, organised at St Xavier’s High School on Friday.

A student of class 10, Anand won the Prof Ram Narain Pandey memorial judges’ choice award for overall best performance. Nirmala Pandey, wife of the late Prof Pandey, gave away the award to the talented girl.

Sangeeta Pahan, a class 7 student of Sister Nivedita Balika Vidyalaya, Patna, and Rakshita Singh of class 9, studying in Notre Dame Academy, Patna, won the first prize in category ‘A’ and category ‘B’, respectively. While category ‘A’ was for students of classes 6 and 7, category ‘B’ had participants of classes 8, 9 and 10.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 17:21 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss