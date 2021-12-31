e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CAT final answer key 2020 released at iimcat.ac.in

CAT final answer key 2020 released at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2020 answer key: The revised final answer key of CAT 2020 has been released on its official website -iimcat.ac.in.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:39 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
         

CAT 2020 answer key: The revised final answer key of CAT 2020 has been released on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the IIM-CAT 2020 can download the final answer keys and match them with their response IDs online. IIM-CAT provisional answer key was released on December 8 and objections were invited till December 11.

“After due deliberation and careful examination, the expert panels decided that there is no change in the answer key for Shift 1 and Shift 3 question papers. However, the answer key for one question (ID 48916812935) in the QA section in Shift 2 has been revised,” the official notice reads.

Click here to check

IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.

How to download CAT 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Under ;Know more’ section, click on final answer key link

A PDF file will open

Check the final answer key

top news
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
‘Kerala will starve’: CM Vijayan moves resolution against farm laws
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
Delhi govt imposes night curbs for today, tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India will try to bridge fissures: T S Tirumurti, India’s UN ambassador
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Northwest, central India may get brief respite from biting cold from January 1
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In