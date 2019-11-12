e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2020: Pass marks, list of subjects with practical components released

According to the circular, class 12th students have to obtain at least 33% in both, theory and practical exam in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2019 13:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a list of subjects having practical/project/ internal assessment components for class 10th and 12th practical exam 2020.

The list also has the subject- wise list with maximum and minimum marks required to pass in the exam.

According to the circular, class 12th students have to obtain at least 33% in both, theory and practical exam in addition to 33% marks in aggregate in each subject.

The class 10th students have to obtain an overall 33% percent marks in each subject , both theory and practicals taken together in order to pass the exam.

Moreover, for NCC students, the practical exam of class 12 will be conducted by an external examiner appointed by the directorate of NCC. For class 10 students, no external examiner will be appointed while for class 10 NCC students, there will be an internal assessment.

School will have to upload the marks immediately on the link provided by the board after the assessment is over.

Between January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020, the practical exams of both Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held at the same school they are enrolled in. Schools will have to upload the marks immediately on the link provided by the board after the assessment is over. As per past practice, there will be an external examiner and internal examiner.

Check official notice here

