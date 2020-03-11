CBSE 10th maths board exam 2020: Remember these things before you enter the exam hall

education

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:07 IST

Students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Mathematics board exam this year have just a little bit of time for last-minute revisions and preparation.

According to the schedule released by the board, the Math exam will be conducted across all centres in the country and abroad on March 12, 2020 (Thursday).

CBSE started conducting the Class 10 board exams 2020 from February 15, which will go on till March 20.

Here are some last-minute tips and suggestions for the CBSE Class 10 Math exam:

Prepare for writing the exam: As the paper involves the use of pencil, ruler and geometry box, make sure every item has been duly packed. The provision of borrowing these materials during an exam would be thin, so attention should be paid on making sure that everything has been packed the night before.

Identify strong zones: Students have to appear for a total of 80 marks in the paper, with designated weightage marked for each section. A day before the exam, identify the section you are most confident in. Make sure you do not miss any points from this section.

Theorems and proofs: Students should make sure to have the theorems under their grasp by mugging up polynomial and other algebraic equations. Theories related to probability, trigonometric identities, distance and section formula should be memorised by the candidates in advance.

Go through the examples: Often the questions are asked on the lines of the examples provided in the NCERT textbooks. As a day prior to the exam provides for no time to solve equations, go through the solved examples already given in the books.

Practice previous years’ question papers: Set a timer, open up a question paper from previous years and solve it within the stipulated 3 hour-time. Model test papers are also a viable option to practice in a mock environment.

Answer the questions you feel confident in: In the extra time given before the start of the exam, take a pencil and mark the questions you feel sure about. Once the exam starts, attempt these familiar questions first. For the tricky problems, devote time in the last quarter of the total 3 hours.