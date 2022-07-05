CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE 10th result 2022 will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. Here are the latest updates
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 final results, along with term 2 exam results soon. CBSE 10th results 2022 will be published on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students can check CBSE Class 10 result on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. An official confirmation on CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result date and time is awaited.
CBSE will provide prior information regarding the result date on cbse.gov.in and on social media. Students will find all the latest updates here.
Students can download CBSE results using their board exam roll numbers, date of birth and school code/number.
Apart from websites, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps.
This year, as many as 21,16,209 students appeared for CBSE term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24. Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and results have already been declared.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022: Marks required to pass Class 10
To pass Class 10 board exams, a student needs to score at least 33% marks in each subject. In case of subjects with practicals, they need to secure minimum of 33% marks in both practical and theory.
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:56 AM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022 on DigiLocker
CBSE 10th result will be available on the DigiLocker app and website.
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:54 AM IST
How to download CBSE 10th result 2022
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the SSC or Class 10 result link
- Enter roll number, school number
- Enter date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format
- Submit and view scores
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:40 AM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022: Keep these details ready
Students can check CBSE term 2 results on the official website using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022: List of official websites
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result official websites are:
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Where to get official update on CBSE 10th result date
To get all the latest updates on CBSE 10th results, students can follow this blog. The board will give prior information about result date and time.
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:13 AM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates
CBSE 10th result 2022, as per some reports, was scheduled to be announced on July 4. A CBSE official later that day denied it.
-
Jul 05, 2022 11:12 AM IST
CBSE results 2022 expected soon
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final results soon on cbseresults.nic.in.
TSLPRB prelims PWT dates for SCT SI civil, PC civil and other posts released
- TSLPRB prelims PWT dates: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the dates for preliminary exams for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable.
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification delayed, check new date here
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 released, download link here
TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 declared, check result & final answer key here
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE 10th result 2022 will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. Here are the latest updates
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
Gunman open fires on Independence Day parade, 6 killed, 30 wounded
- The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual 4th of July celebration.
NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers
- Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV, Wardha inagurated the event and Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS presided the meeting and delivered the keynote address.
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores
- PSEB 10th result 2022 on July 5 at 12:30 pm. Here is the list of websites where students can check scores.
PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022 today on pseb.ac.in
- PSEB 10th result 2022 will be declared on July 5 on pseb.ac.in. Check details here.
UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Application submission deadline extended
- UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the last date for online application for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live: PSEB matric results soon at pseb.ac.in
- Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: PSEB will announce the class 10th result soon.
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications for 55 mines inspector posts closes today
- UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will stop accepting online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from July 4, 2022.
NTA UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET phase-1 exams released
- NTA UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 (July 9, 11, 12).
TS CPGECT 2022: Last date to apply today, July 4
- TS CPGECT 2022 application process ends today, June 4.