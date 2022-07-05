Home / Education / CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in
Live

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in

  • CBSE 10th result 2022 will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. Here are the latest updates
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker(HT file)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 final results, along with term 2 exam results soon. CBSE 10th results 2022 will be published on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students can check CBSE Class 10 result on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. An official confirmation on CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result date and time is awaited. 

CBSE will provide prior information regarding the result date on cbse.gov.in and on social media. Students will find all the latest updates here. 

Students can download CBSE results using their board exam roll numbers, date of birth and school code/number.

Apart from websites, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. 

This year, as many as 21,16,209 students appeared for CBSE term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24. Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and results have already been declared.  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 05, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022: Marks required to pass Class 10

    To pass Class 10 board exams, a student needs to score at least 33% marks in each subject. In case of subjects with practicals, they need to secure minimum of 33% marks in both practical and theory. 

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022 on DigiLocker

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022 soon on DigiLocker
    CBSE Class 10th results 2022 soon on DigiLocker

    CBSE 10th result will be available on the DigiLocker app and website.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    How to download CBSE 10th result 2022

    1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in
    2. Click on the SSC or Class 10 result link
    3. Enter roll number, school number
    4. Enter date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format
    5. Submit and view scores
  • Jul 05, 2022 11:40 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022: Keep these details ready

    Students can check CBSE term 2 results on the official website using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022: List of official websites

    CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result official websites are:

    cbseresults.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:14 AM IST

    Where to get official update on CBSE 10th result date

    To get all the latest updates on CBSE 10th results, students can follow this blog. The board will give prior information about result date and time. 

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates

    CBSE 10th result 2022, as per some reports, was scheduled to be announced on July 4. A CBSE official later that day denied it. 

  • Jul 05, 2022 11:12 AM IST

    CBSE results 2022 expected soon

    CBSE is expected to announce Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final results soon on cbseresults.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse result board exam result + 1 more
competitive exams

TSLPRB prelims PWT dates for SCT SI civil, PC civil and other posts released

  • TSLPRB prelims PWT dates: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the dates for preliminary exams for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable.
Interested candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.(HT file)
Interested candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.(HT file)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
competitive exams

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification delayed, check new date here 

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification has been delayed. Candidates can download the notification through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
exam results

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 released, download link here 

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below. 
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 released, download link here(HT file)
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 released, download link here(HT file)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
exam results

TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 declared, check result & final answer key here 

TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and final answer key through the direct link given below. 
TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 declared, check result &amp; final answer key here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 declared, check result & final answer key here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
education

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in

  • CBSE 10th result 2022 will be declared on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. Here are the latest updates
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker(HT file)
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker(HT file)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
exam results

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check 

SSC CGL Tier I result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL Tier I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
news

Gunman open fires on Independence Day parade, 6 killed, 30 wounded

  • The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual 4th of July celebration.
At least six people were killed and around 30 wounded on July 4 when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.(AFP)
At least six people were killed and around 30 wounded on July 4 when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.(AFP)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
news

NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers

  • Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV, Wardha inagurated the event and Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS presided the meeting and delivered the keynote address.
NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers
NIOS conducts 2-day orientation programme for teachers
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores

  • PSEB 10th result 2022 on July 5 at 12:30 pm. Here is the list of websites where students can check scores.
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores(HT)
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores(HT)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022 today on pseb.ac.in

  • PSEB 10th result 2022 will be declared on July 5 on pseb.ac.in. Check details here. 
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 to be declared today at pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 to be declared today at pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 09:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
employment news

UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Application submission deadline extended

  • UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the last date for online application for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
The last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13,2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies.(HT file)
The last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13,2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies.(HT file)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 05:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live: PSEB matric results soon at pseb.ac.in

  • Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: PSEB will announce the class 10th result soon.
The Punjab board will announce the Class 10 state board exam results soon. The pass percentage and other details can be checked now. &nbsp;&nbsp;(HT file)
The Punjab board will announce the Class 10 state board exam results soon. The pass percentage and other details can be checked now.   (HT file)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
employment news

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications for 55 mines inspector posts closes today

  • UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will stop accepting online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from July 4, 2022.
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of mines inspector. UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam and a main exam for selection of candidates.(uppsc.nic.in)
UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of mines inspector. UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam and a main exam for selection of candidates.(uppsc.nic.in)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET phase-1 exams released

  • NTA UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 (July 9, 11, 12).
NTA UGC NET 2022: &nbsp;NTA releases date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 (July 9, 11, 12).(nta.nic.in)
NTA UGC NET 2022:  NTA releases date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 (July 9, 11, 12).(nta.nic.in)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
competitive exams

TS CPGECT 2022: Last date to apply today, July 4

  • TS CPGECT 2022 application process ends today, June 4.
TS CPGECT 2022: Last date to apply today, July 4
TS CPGECT 2022: Last date to apply today, July 4
Published on Jul 04, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out