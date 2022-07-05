CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 final results, along with term 2 exam results soon. CBSE 10th results 2022 will be published on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students can check CBSE Class 10 result on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. An official confirmation on CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result date and time is awaited.

CBSE will provide prior information regarding the result date on cbse.gov.in and on social media. Students will find all the latest updates here.

Students can download CBSE results using their board exam roll numbers, date of birth and school code/number.

Apart from websites, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

This year, as many as 21,16,209 students appeared for CBSE term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24. Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and results have already been declared.