CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:32 IST

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, October 9, announced the Class 12 compartmental examinations results 2020. The CBSE Senior School Certificate or Class 12 Compartment Examination 2020 results can be checked by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared in July this year. A total of 87,651 students had been placed in the compartment category in CBSE Class 12 examination this year.. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam was conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

In the CBSE board Class 12 annual exam 2020, 88.78% of students passed, which was an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to 2019’s 83.40%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.15%, while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 38,686 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam this year.