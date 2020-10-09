e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: The CBSE Senior School Certificate (Class 12) Compartment Examination 2019 can be checked by visiting the official website of CBSE at http://cbseresults.nic.in/.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020.
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, October 9, announced the Class 12 compartmental examinations results 2020. The CBSE Senior School Certificate or Class 12 Compartment Examination 2020 results can be checked by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared in July this year. A total of 87,651 students had been placed in the compartment category in CBSE Class 12 examination this year.. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam was conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

In the CBSE board Class 12 annual exam 2020, 88.78% of students passed, which was an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to 2019’s 83.40%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.15%, while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%. A total of 38,686 students scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam this year.

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
Rudram missile: How do NGARMs work?
Rudram missile: How do NGARMs work?
A look at Serum institute, its CEO Adar Poonawalla as world awaits Covid-19 vaccine
A look at Serum institute, its CEO Adar Poonawalla as world awaits Covid-19 vaccine
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In